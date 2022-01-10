Saints Row (2022): Everything we know so far

Saints Row was a fun game to play as a teenager because it was goofy, offensive and downright dumb. But like with all things, the franchise has grown up, and the freshly rebooted Saints Row (2022) takes on a more tasteful style.

Despite its surprise reveal at Gamescom 2021, we know quite a bit about the new Saints Row, especially concerning its release date, story, gameplay and more. This franchise needed an appropriate reboot, especially for new fans of the game to jump in without being overwhelmed by chaotic superpowers and tyrannical aliens.

Here’s everything we know about Saints Row (2022) so far.

Unlike most games launching in 2022, Saints Row has a definitive release date of August 23, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X | S , Xbox One, PS5 , and PS4.

THQ Nordic announced that Volition was developing another Saints Row back in August 2019, but we didn’t find out that it was a reboot until Gamescom back in August 2021.

Saints Row (2022) story

With a well-deserved reboot, Saints Row is taking a step back from the aliens and giant dildos to capture a fresh new beginning for the Saints Row gang. This story takes place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso, based in the American southwest, and focuses on the player-character known as “The Boss.”

(Image credit: THQ)

At the beginning of the game, Santo Ileso is occupied by three gangs: Los Panteros (heavy melee fighters that prioritize physical prowess), the Idols (imagine Deadmau5 but with guns and more numbers), and Marshall Defense Industries (a private military company that provides “security” for the city — your classic Ultor).

Meanwhile, the group that forms Saints Row is made up of disgruntled members from each gang. From Los Panteros, there’s Neenah, who is not only a mechanic, but a getaway driver. Kevin, a shirtless man from the Idols who specializes in the execution of heists. Then there’s Eli, a business entrepreneur that left Marshall.

Saints Row (2022) gameplay

As you might expect, the gameplay is taking a step back too, removing the superpowers and The Boss from the presidency of the United States.

Like the original, Santo Ileso is broken up into nine districts that the player has to take control of. The ones we know about are Rancho Providencio (a rural town), El Dorado (discount Las Vegas) and Monte Vista (a suburban area). What’s new to this particular game, is that players will be able to open illegitimate businesses as fronts in empty lots across the districts to make the gang money.

We have seen some snippets of gameplay, and it looks like a smoother, more organized Saints Row 2, which I don’t mind at all. Volition claimed that driving has been tightened up and areas have more verticality for players to explore with new tools.

Like other games in the franchise, there’s a detailed character creator for the player, in which you can select their gender. There’s also drop-in co-op and the secondary player will progress their story alongside the hosting player.

Saints Row will also feature an expansion pass that will receive at least three pieces of DLC post-launch. There hasn’t been much said about the music involved, but Saints Row games typically feature a number of licensed tracks. I’m excited to see what’s in store for this one.

Saints Row (2022) PC requirements

As nice as Saints Row (2022) looks compared to its predecessors, it doesn’t seem too graphically demanding. That’s good because that means you can probably run it on a weaker system. Saints Row has never been about next-gen graphics, anyway.

To give us a clue as to what you’ll need to run Saints Row, let’s look at Agents of Mayhem, the most recent Saints Row spin-off. This title required a minimum of Intel Core i3-3240 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 750 Ti GPU. Meanwhile, the recommended specs included an Intel Core i5-4670K CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a GTX 1060 GPU.

Considering that Agents of Mayhem was a 2017 title, the next recommended specs might be an RTX 2060 Super. That isn’t too bad considering that the best cheap gaming laptops are boasting RTX 3060 GPUs.

Outlook

I am hyped as all hell for Saints Row (2022). It is one of the most fun franchises I’ve played. However, it spun out of control and lost its way when it started throwing superpowers into everything. I’m excited to see where Volition takes this franchise and how it has evolved (or devolved) since the previous games.