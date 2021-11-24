Trending

Rode launches a new premium Lavalier II microphone

By

Rode has been dropping high-quality audio gear for prosumers and consumers and we are here for it all

Rode Lavalier II microphone
(Image credit: Rode)

Today Rode launched the Lavalier II microphone aimed at prosumer and consumer content creators. 

This $99 premium lavalier sports a low-profile design, a 6mm capsule and an Omni-directional polar pattern, which functions within the 20Hz - 20KHz frequency range for audio reproduction. Specs like that make it ideal for a variety of content creation needs (on paper) like broadcasting, podcasting and filmmaking.

Rode Lavalier II Key Features

  • Premium lavalier microphone for high-quality audio capture in broadcast, filmmaking and content creation applications
  • Revolutionary low-profile design and ultra-compact mounting clip
  • Discreet and easy to conceal
  • Broadcast-grade sound quality with flat frequency response and omnidirectional polar pattern
  • 3.5mm TRS locking connector
  • Premium accessory kit with pop filter, mini furry windshield, mic clip, colored ID rings and zip case

Sure, Rode's Lavalier II, as anyone will tell you, audio is king, if it looks good but sounds terrible, you've got nothing. Leveling up your audio equipment is always a smart move, and Rode is known for producing high-quality mics and audio products that help creators improve the quality of their projects. 

You can purchase the new Rode Lavalier II at Rode, or at your local retailer in the upcoming days. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 