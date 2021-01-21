Resident Evil Village showcase: Here's what you missed

Capcom broadcasted a Resident Evil Village showcase today, providing us with a slew of juicy details regarding the upcoming game. If you aren't already aware, Resident Evil Village is a sequel to Resident Evil 7. This time the series appears to take players through a Gothic Victorian setting, all the while throwing unexpected creatures like werewolves at the player.

If you missed the showcase (or are just too impatient to watch it all), here are the important details you need to know. Most notably, Resident Evil Village launches on May 7, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Hosted by Brittney Brombacher, the conference began with a teaser for what we can expect from the story. It was also revealed that the game would be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on the same day as PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, you can upgrade to next gen consoles for free.

In the game's first gameplay trailer, a few new details were revealed. Surprisingly, the game features a remarkable similarity to Resident Evil 4, including many returning systems like the travelling merchant, an inventory management mechanic, and breaking pots with your knife.

You can pre-order the game right now, and on PS5, you can even download the Maiden demo today. You will not be playing Ethan in this demo. Instead, it's meant to be a uniquely crafted experience without any gunplay or action-based combat. Sometime during the spring, other consoles will also receive a demo.

Re: Verse Resident Evil was also announced, which is an upcoming Resident Evil multiplayer mode available for free to anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village. Not much was said about it, but it seems like a comic book-styled player versus player mode featuring returning characters. And in more surprising news, Resident Evil items from the original trilogy will be available for players in The Division 2.