Refreshed Acer ConceptD laptops get Intel 10th Gen CPUs, Nvidia Quadro GPUs

Acer continues to target creative professionals with its powerful, uniquely-designed ConceptD laptops. Acer has announced two additions to the Concept D line: the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel (available in August, starting at $1,499) and the ConceptD 3 (available in October, starting at $999). Armed with Nvidia Quadro CPUs and 10th Gen Intel processors, the laptops are designed to handle the more demanding tasks such as running Auto CAD, game design and development and sophisticated data analysis.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

The Ezel is the most versatile of the two laptops in terms of design and use cases. Just like the ConceptD 9 and ConceptD 7 Ezel, the ConceptD 3 Ezel sports a floating display. Suspended by a thin frame with Acer’s proprietary Ezel hinges, the touch panel can seamlessly transform between six modes (stand, display, laptop, share, pad and adjustable float).

The ConceptD 3 Ezel will be available in 14 and 15.6-inch variants. Acer hasn’t released all the dimensions yet, but we do know that the 14 inch weighs 3.7 pounds while the 15-inch version tips the scales at 4.3 pounds.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Ezel’s 1920 x 1080 screens are Pantone-certified which means vibrant, yet accurate color. Acer is claiming 100% sRGB color gamut capabilities with a Delta-E score of less than 2 (0 is best). And to make sure you don’t muss up the display with unsightly fingerprints, the ConceptD 3 Ezel is compatible with Acer’s Active Stylus.

For specs, you can get the ConceptD 3 Ezel with either an Intel 10th Gen IntelCore i5-10300H processor or a Core i7-10750H CPU. Each laptop will have up to a 1TB SSD. The laptop will be outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. But if you want more power, you’ll want to check out the Pro edition of the notebook which will have a Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU.

The biggest claim Acer makes about the ConceptD 3 Ezel is the battery life, which the company estimates will last up to 18 hours. We’re eager to put the claim to the test with the Laptop Mag battery test as soon as the system is available.

Acer ConceptD 3

Creators that don’t want all the fancy bells and whistles of the Ezel have the Acer ConceptD 3. Instead of the swiveling display, you get a traditional laptop. Clad in the same cream white chassis as the Ezel, it’s still a showstopper in its own right –– just a bit less flashy.

(Image credit: Acer)

Like the Ezel, the ConceptD 3 is available in 14 and 15-inch modes with Pantene-certified displays. The laptop also has the same spec options as the Ezel. The one major difference is the battery life, which Acer clocks at 20 hours.

Bottom line

Acer’s new ConceptD laptops give creative professionals sleek, stylish designs with a significant amount of power to get the job done, whatever it might be. We’re eager to see the laptops in person however, and run them through our battery of tests to see how they stack up to the competition.