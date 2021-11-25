Quick! Save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro in this early Black Friday deal

If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of its killer sales on gaming laptops, think again! Right now you can get 20% off the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with the eCoupon BFLGNCTODEAL2, bringing it down to just $1,399. Powerful gaming and editing performance is at the tips of your fingers with an RTX 3060, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Plus the gorgeous 16-inch display truly lets you appreciate the finer details in life... and the finer details in the graphics of Endwalker, the new expansion of the hit MMO Final Fantasy XIV online. Right now you can get a free trial of the game as well. Enjoy unlimited play time until level 60 up to and including, the award-winning Heavensward expansion content.

Good graphics cards are hard to come by these days, so don't miss out on this spectacular sale that's one of the best RTX 30 Series laptop deals this Black Friday

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Black Friday deal

In this pre-Black Friday deal, save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with eCoupon BFLGNCTODEAL2. This gaming laptop earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and excellent overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs a 2.3-GHz 11th gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were stunned by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display that lights up the night with up to 500nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. The Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our illustrious Editor's Choice award.

Connectivity is nary an issue with the Lenovo Legion 5 pro. In total it features four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and ethernet jack and a headphone/mic combo port. If you somehow still find yourself needing more connection options beyond this, you could always opt for a USB hub, but I doubt it will be a problem.

