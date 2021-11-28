Quick! Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 laptop gets $200 price cut in last-minute Black Friday offer

Black Friday 2021 is still churning out some killer deals, and Walmart's Black Friday sale is offering epic price cuts on all our favourite laptops. Fans of 2-in-1 laptops are in for a treat, as the Acer Spin 3 is now under $500.



Right now, you can grab the Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 laptop for $499 at Walmart, after getting a nifty $200 price cut down from $699.99. The Spin 3 was already an affordable 2-in-1 with a stylus, but now it's made even cheaper in this last-minute Black Friday offer.

Acer Spin 3 Black Friday deal

Acer Spin 3: was $699.99 now $499 @ Walmart Acer Spin 3: was $699.99 now $499 @ Walmart

Now $200 off, the Acer Spin 3 is a portable powerhouse, with convertible flexibility and seriously good specs under the hood — a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. All of this and 11-hour battery life makes for a great system, made even better at such a low price point.

With a thin and lightweight body, the Acer Spin 3 is capable of crushing some pretty intense tasks. Starting on the surface of it, you have a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch display, along with a nifty 360-degree hinge to flip into a tablet, tent or laptop mode with ease.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor with integrated Iris graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD — all of which is kept going with a 48Wh battery that can last up to 11 hours.

In our Acer Spin 3 review, we loved the budget-friendly 2-in-1 along with its cool stylus. The Spin 3 was already an affordable system with a good list of specs, and now it's available for even less.

Black Friday may be technically over, but that doesn't mean the deals stop coming. We're seeing tons of steep discounts on today’s best laptops, and we still have Cyber Monday to look forward to. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now. For more of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, we've got you covered.