PS5 pre-orders start tomorrow — what you need to know

Sony finally confirmed the PS5 price and release date at its video showcase today but it excluded any mention of pre-orders. Well, it turns out, you won't have to wait very long (if at all).

Creator and host of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley tweeted that PS5 pre-orders would begin tomorrow, September 16. He went on to say that some retailers could make the console available later today.

His tweet was followed by confirmation from Sony, which tweeted: "PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers."

Per Sony, #PlayStation5 pre-orders will be available starting TOMORROW at select retailers. pic.twitter.com/rwFAB5BNruSeptember 16, 2020

Some people are even claiming to have ordered the PS5 already. A Twitter user going by @Peter_K91 said he pre-ordered the console in Ireland at GameStop. Sure enough, the GameStop Ireland website shows a PS5 Digital Edition available for pre-order at €399.

We'll be hitting refresh at all the major US tech retailers over the next 48 hours to update you the moment when the PS5 becomes available for pre-order (once we've secured our own, of course).