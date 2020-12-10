PS5 DualSense controller gets full support on Steam: What you need to know

Since the PS5 was introduced this past November, Steam has slowly but surely been adding support for the DualSense controller.

Well, the day has finally come where all Steam users can now use the PS5 DualSense controller’s LED, trackpad, rumble, and gyro features, including those players who originally opted into Steam’s public beta client to use it.

Now, thanks to the recent update, compatibility has also made its way to non-beta Steam.

Many titles already work with the DualSense controller and support games such as Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky, and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

The folks at Valve also fixed some issues with the Xbox Series X controller, which showed up as two separate controllers when linked. Valve even added a directional swipe mode for use with trackpads and gyro.

Finally, Valve fixed issues with the client, including a problem with videos from YouTube’s website not starting automatically, and repeated errors with the Windows and macOS voice hotkeys. Now I guess I have to ignore my girlfriend and family by playing all upcoming weekend to discover which controller is my favorite.