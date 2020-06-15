PS5 dashboard will be a '100 percent' overhaul of the current PS4 UI

Sony finally revealed the PS5 hardware last week, but it sounds like we should be even more excited about the software it will run.

The VP of UX design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin, wrote in a LinkedIn thread that the PS5's software is "a very interesting evolution of the OS; more subtle than flashy but no pixel is untouched" (via The Verge).

He goes on to promise a "100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts."

"Excited about what we've got to show there," MacLaurin said, speaking of the PS5 experience. "As it's UI is [sic] practical first, but it's a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface."

Sony hasn't revealed its PS5 UI but it gave a brief tease during the game event last week. At one point, the video showed a dark background with floating gold dust. Centered on the screen was a PS logo above which read: "Press the PS button on your controller."



The PS5 operating system UI will be showcased soon, according to MacLaurin, who responded to questions about a possible new homescreen with "maybe." Microsoft, in contrast, has been tinkering with the current Xbox One interface for several months. Instead of a brand new look, Sony's competitor will keep the current dashboard but make some notable changes to it, according to Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge.

We haven't seen the Xbox Series X UI yet either, so consider this another area where the PS5 and Xbox Series X will soon square off head-to-head. So far, the Xbox Series X edged out the PS5 on power but Sony arguably had the better games conference. Next in line to win over the hearts of gamers is Xbox, which will host an exclusives games event in July where we expect to see a lot of Master Chief along with other Xbox IPs.

This gradual, painstaking, process of revealing consoles bit by bit will culminate this holiday season (October or November?) when the PS5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to hit store shelves.