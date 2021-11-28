PS5 Cyber Monday deals 2021: Save big on PlayStation games

Hunting for the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals of 2021 right now? You've come to the right place. Whether you're a proud (and lucky) PlayStation 5 owner or still on the hunt for the elusive system, our roundup of PS5 Cyber Monday deals will save you tons of time and money.

Black Friday and the days leading up to Cyber Monday are the best time to buy PS5 games, a spare PS5 DualSense controller or a PlayStation Plus subscription. In fact, the best PS5 post-Black Friday deals of 2021 are already here.

Retailers are rolling out the best end-of-year gaming deals and we're seeing excellent discounts on PS5 games and accessories. Don't expect to see discounts on consoles though. However, check store links for PS5 restocks.

Best Buy continues to offer $10 in rewards on PS5 game pre-orders like Halo Infinite. You must sign up for a free My Best Buy membership to take advantage of these deals.

While there isn't an abundance of PS5 exclusive titles just yet, the PS5 is backwards compatible with 99% of PS4 games. Many come with a free upgrade to the PS5 digital version which is great for all PlayStation fans.

For the best Cyber Monday 2021 peripherals, there are gaming headsets and external hard drives that you can use to bring over your PS4 games to the PS5.

Black Friday has come and gone but we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our post-Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now.

Here are the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals so far.

Best PS5 Cyber Monday deals 2021

Games

Cyber Monday Video Game Deals: up to 60% off @ GameStop Cyber Monday Video Game Deals: up to 60% off @ GameStop

Save up to 60% video games during today's GameStop Cyber Monday sale. Prices start from $5.99 for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for Xbox and Xbox Series X. Other notable deals include Cyberpunk 2077 and , Marvel's Avengers for just $10.These are some of the best Cyber Monday video game prices we've seen.

PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest installment of the Ratchet & Clank series sees our intrepid duo, taking on an old nemesis as the wily Lombax continues his search for his people. Along the way, he meets new friends, explores a multiverse with wild new foes and of course dispatches enemies with a wide variety of wacky weapons. You can get the same deal over at Best Buy.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4|PS5: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4|PS5: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Ready to go into the Spiderverse? Okay, okay, this isn't that multiverse, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you do get the chance to take the helm of a new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as he grapples with new enemies, ghosts from his past and filling the massive shoes of one Peter Parker. It's a fun game with a compelling story and a host of new bioelectric spidey powers.

Riders Republic for PS5: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon Riders Republic for PS5: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon

Riders Republic is currently $35 off in this incredible Cyber Monday deal. This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen, especially since the game just came out last month. Considering the arcadey nature of the game, it seems like the perfect thing to purchase on a sale this steep. Ubisoft is no stranger to discounting its games shortly after launch, but this is still a great buy. While it isn't in stock currently, it will be soon.

Demon's Souls for PS5: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon Demon's Souls for PS5: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Bluepoint's Demon's Souls is currently $30 off in this must-buy Cyber Monday deal. Coming in as one of the highest scored games of 2020, Demon's Souls is an atmospheric masterpiece remade from the ground up to take advantage of PS5's technical prowess. Our reviewer called it the most graphically impressive game they've played, making it especially worthwhile since it's on top of an already fantastic experience. While it isn't in stock currently, it will be soon.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PS4|PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PS4|PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Become the titular Ghost in this beautiful epic from developer Sucker Punch games. Step into the honor and duty-bound shoes of Jin Sakei as he seeks to defend his home from the invading Mongol threat. Explore breathtaking vistas and engage in epic sword duels in this groundbreaking title.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for Xbox One: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for Xbox One: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Pick up Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for a knockout arcade experience. In our Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions review, we gave it a high rating of 4/5 stars for its memorable characters, great fighting mechanics and intuitive game play. Fight as legends like Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa or any of 18 other memorable characters from the Creed and Rocky franchise. The game features easy to use controls, robust boxing mechanics and 13 new and original boxing arenas. Team up with friends and family or face off in head-to-head matches with local player mode. You can also buy it from Best Buy for the same price.

Deathloop Standard Edition for PC: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon Deathloop Standard Edition for PC: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Now $35 off, the Editor's Choice game, Deathloop for PS5 is at its lowest price ever. In our Deathloop review, we loved its beautiful, explorable worlds, fun stealth mechanics and dual-wielding fighting style. Grab it now for its best price price yet! While it isn't in stock currently, it will be soon.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $60 now $30 @ Best Buy Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $60 now $30 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy is $30 off on PS5. Considering the game launched last month, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals in gaming. Although its promotional material resulted in low expectations, it shocked critics thanks to its exciting script and the charming banter between each Guardian.

Far Cry 6 for PS5: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon Far Cry 6 for PS5: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

This PS5 Cyber Monday deal knocks $25 off Far Cry 6. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. Walmart has it for the same price.

Cyber Monday video game deals: from $14 @ Walmart Cyber Monday video game deals: from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing prices on PS5 video games for Cyber Monday. Prices start from just $14 for Watchdogs Legion.

Atrix Gaming Accessories: up to 60% off @ GameStop Atrix Gaming Accessories: up to 60% off @ GameStop

GameStop is slashing up to 60% off essential Atrix gaming accessories. Save on a new charging station, gaming headset, keyboard, gaming chair, cables and more.

UFC 4 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $14 @ Walmart UFC 4 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $14 @ Walmart

This Cyber Monday Xbox deal takes $46 off UFC for PS4|PS5. In UFC 4, the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality. Step into the octagon with the world's best mixed martial artists like Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya. Own it now for its lowest price yet. Walmart also offers the Xbox version for the same price.

PS5 Cyber Monday Game Deals: up to $40 off @ Best Buy PS5 Cyber Monday Game Deals: up to $40 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently slashing up to $40 off select PS5 games. Save on range of popular PS5 games. Pick up Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for just $10.

Immortals Fenyx Rising for PS5: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon Immortals Fenyx Rising for PS5: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Save $45 on Immortals Fenyx Rising for a limited time. Immortals Fenyx Rising comes from the creators of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. We reviewed the PC version of this game and liked its fluid combat system, excellent puzzles and solid exploration.

Marvel's Avengers for PS5: was $39 now $15 @ Target Marvel's Avengers for PS5: was $39 now $15 @ Target

For a limited time, Marvel's Avengers for PS5 is 50% off on Target. This character-driven story lets you assemble Earth's mightiest heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow or Thor. Single-player mode or coop missions let you unleash your inner superhero.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

One of the best gaming deals today takes $40 off Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

PlayStation Store Sale: up to 80% off PS5 games @ PlayStation Store PlayStation Store Sale: up to 80% off PS5 games @ PlayStation Store

For a limited time, save up to 80% on select PS4|PS5 games. There's no time like the present to stockpile your game library with new and classic titles.



Accessories

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $69 @ Amazon Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $69 @ Amazon

You can get the new PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for retail price. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, speakers and integrated mic. Due to the high demand, we recommend you grab one while you still can. Walmart and Best Buy also have it in stock.

Sony PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Amazon Sony PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Amazon

The Sony PS5 HD camera features dual lenses for capturing yourself in smooth, sharp 1080p imagery. It lets you quickly create a recording or live broadcast of your gameplay via your DualSense wireless controller’s dedicated Create button. Best Buy also has it in stock.

WD Black 1TB P50 Game Drive External SSD: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon WD Black 1TB P50 Game Drive External SSD: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

This high capacity 1TB portable, external NVMe SSD lets you instantly add more storage to your PS5, Xbox PC or Mac. With SSD performance speeds of up to 2000MB/s, it decreases load screen times so you can jump into games quicker.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB): was $329 now $249 @ Newegg with code BFFRDY53 Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB): was $329 now $249 @ Newegg with code BFFRDY53

Now $100 off, the Samsung T7 is one of the best external SSDs for PS5. It has a backward compatible USB 3.2 interface, read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.

PS5 internal SSDs

WD - BLACK SN850 1TB SSD was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy WD - BLACK SN850 1TB SSD was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

Now $70 off, the WD - Black SN850 is one of the most affordable PS5 compatible SSDs and $149 is the cheapest we've seen it for.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD was $229 now $169 @ Amazon Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Samsung 980 Pro gives you an extra 1TB of storage for your PS5. At $185 it's an affordable way to virtually triple the storage space for games and other media on the PS5.

Corsair MP600 Pro Gen 4 1TB SSD was $229 now $169 @ Amazon Corsair MP600 Pro Gen 4 1TB SSD was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Corsair MP600 Pro Gen 4 adds 1TB of storage to your PS5 for just $165. If you quickly filled up your PS5's built-in SSD, this is a quick and affordable way to make a little more room for your game library.

Console restocks

Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Walmart Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Walmart

While we don't expect deals on the PlayStation 5 console, due to its high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself. With boasts of incredibly powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility, the Sony PlayStation 5 is the Editor's Choice gaming console.

Sony PS5 Console (Digital Edition): $399 @ Walmart Sony PS5 Console (Digital Edition): $399 @ Walmart

Check for PS5 restocks at Walmart this season. The Editor's Choice Sony PS5 features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backward compatibility. The Digital Edition PS5 has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive.