The PS5 has arrived — here is how it looks

Sony finally unveiled the PS5 during its Future of Gaming event, and it looks, well, awesome.

The box is predominately white and features sleek curves. There is a black middle section where the components are held, and Sony's signature blue lighting accents the edges of the box.

Not everyone is so enthusiastic about it, however. The divisive design has sparked some polarizing opinions, much like the new DualSense controller, which also features a mostly white color scheme with some black and blue accents.

(Image credit: Sony)

There will be two versions of the PS5, a regular PS5 and a PS5 Digital Edition without a CD drive.

Here are some more close-up shots of the console so you can decide if the design is for you.

