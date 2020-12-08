Project Athia will be PS5, PC exclusive for 2 years before arriving on Xbox Series X

In the latest PS5 commercial, PlayStation cut up gameplay footage of several new and upcoming games, including Project Athia, Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, and revealed what kind of exclusivity PlayStation fans can expect.

According to the trailer, Project Athia will launch on PC and PS5, and will remain a PS5 console exclusive for at least two years before heading over to the Xbox Series X or, dare I say, the Nintendo Switch.

PS5's temporary exclusive games

We don't know much about Project Athia; even its real name is unknown to us. What we do know is that it's a third-person action-adventure game with a seemingly heavy narrative. It's being developed by Luminous Productions, a new studio from Square Enix.

The trailer above also gave us some information on the exclusivity of Deathloop as well as Ghostwire Tokyo. Both of these games will launch on PS5 and PC and be exclusive for at least one year before Xbox Series X gets in on the action.

Getting an exclusive for a year is one thing, but two years is a huge boost for Sony. It's not necessarily a surprise, considering the IP comes from Square Enix, and there have been rumors floating around that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will get a similar treatment.

Stay tuned for more information regarding Project Athia as well as the PS5.