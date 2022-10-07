Amazon Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals 2022: Best Prime Day October savings in the UK

Gamers, block your calendars for October 11-12. Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale gaming laptop deals are on the horizon. Just about every retailer is jump-starting the holiday shopping season this year. Given the current state of inflation, frugal shoppers are hunting for gaming laptop deals more than ever.

During Amazon's October event, we expect gaming laptop discounts to be Black Friday equivalent. In fact, select configurations are already dropping to all-time low prices. With retailers making way for the next generation of high-end GPU laptops, existing rigs are getting deeply discounted. So if you want to step up your gaming, don't sleep on Amazon's Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals.

Prime members will get exclusive access to select Prime Early Access deals including limited time Lightning Deals.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at midnight. and ends October 12. Visit our Prime Early Access Sale hub for the best tech deals from the event.

Don't want to wait? Browse the best gaming laptop deals worth your while below.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 (RTX 3070): £1,599 £1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25% on the Asus TUF Gaming 15. This beast packs all the latest specs: a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 3070 graphics, alongside 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (RTX 3060): £899 £724 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save a whopping £160 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at Amazon. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3060 GPU handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming A17 (RTX 3070): £1,499 £1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,799 now £1,949 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Leave it to Razer to deliver an exceptionally powerful gaming laptop in a sleek black chassis; now 18% off the retail price. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This beast packs in all your gaming needs.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on October 11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at midnight. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at midnight. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.