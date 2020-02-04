Price drop! Lenovo Chromebook 100e just hit a crazy cheap $99

Need an affordable laptop for basic day-to-day computing? Then Lenovo's budget-friendly Chromebook might be of interest to you.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for just $99 at Best Buy. That's $70 off and just $10 shy of its all-time price low. It's also one of the best cheap Chromebook deals of all time.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy

The affordable Lenovo Chromebook 100e is on sale for just $99. It's a solid pick for students or anyone else who wants a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks. It features an 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory.

The Lenovo 100e features an 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. These low-power components would normally give us pause, but as a Chromebook, the 100e runs Google's lightweight Chrome OS. ChomeOS gives you access to productivity apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets, so it's not meant to replace your desktop.

This MIL-SPEC tested laptop is built to withstand drops from up to 29.5", which is roughly the height of a school desk. Its port selection includes USB Type-C and USB 3.0 slots, as well as a microSD card reader.

While it may not offer all the bells and whistles of pricier laptops out there, it's among the best budget laptops you can get and a solid option for students or anyone else looking for a budget laptop for basic tasks.