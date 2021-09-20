Pixel Fold tipped to launch before end of 2021 — Google may host surprise launch

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are among the most anticipated smartphones of the year and are set to arrive this October, but foldable smartphone fans have yet to hear a peep about the long-rumored Pixel Fold. However, a new rumor suggests Google is gearing up for a surprise launch.



Earlier this year, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the launch of the Pixel Fold had been delayed, but there's a chance Google may announce the Pixel Fold during the Pixel 6 launch event later this year. While this suggests that an early 2022 projection is more likely, senior director of Display Supply Chain Consultants, David Naranjo, states otherwise.

With the announcement of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max having a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz marks 20 models that are current and rumored that use LTPO OLED panels from SDC. pic.twitter.com/5wlbsl2HF1September 16, 2021 See more

According to the display industry insider, the launch date of the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel Fold fall in the same time period: the fourth quarter of 2021. This means Google's foldable phone could arrive sometime between October and December.



The post also lists the smartphones that will likely boast a 120Hz LTPO OLED display panel. As previously reported, display panel insider Ross Young stated that all foldables set to arrive in 2021 with panels from Samsung Display will be equipped with a 120Hz LTPO display panel, which included the Pixel Fold and both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung's foldables came with 120Hz refresh rates, meaning the Pixel Fold is a likely contender, too.

Rumors have gone back and forth about the Pixel Fold releasing by the end of 2021. A report from The Elec from earlier this year suggested the Fold will arrive by the end of 2021 or early 2022, while sources speaking with Brar state there is no launch period set for the foldable yet.



The fact that Google's recent preview announcement of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro contained no mention of the Pixel Fold suggests that the early 2022 projection is more likely. However, given that Google has managed to keep the Pixel Fold relatively secret, it's also possible that it is being a bit more tightlipped about it.



The end of 2021 is drawing close, but we still have the Pixel 6 and Apple's iPhone 13 lineup to check out. Only time will tell if we see Google's highly anticipated Pixel Fold, but in the meantime, check out our thoughts on the Pixel 5a.