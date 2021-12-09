Oppo's first foldable flagship phone launches this December after four years of development

Oppo teased the Oppo Find N, the company's first foldable flagship smartphone that took four years to develop across six generations of prototypes, and it aims to be "Oppo’s answer to the future of smartphones."



Oppo's chief product officer and OnePlus founder Pete Lau teased the latest foldable, stating that the "smartphone industry has hit a wall" and that the Oppo Find N aims to bring a revolutionary experience to shake up the industry. Whatever the case, the foldable will have to battle it out against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3.

According to the post, the Find N will launch on December 15 during the second day of "OPPO INNO Day", but Lau doesn't offer any specific details about Oppo's first foldable. However, we do know the phone will be "beautiful and pleasant," sporting a simple design, comfortable material, and a large screen with an appropriate weight and size that feels good in the hand.

Lau also states the Find N has solved a number of issues found on previous foldables, including the crease in the display and the overall durability of the device. Apparently, it will boast "the best hinge and display designs available today." We're intrigued.



With the phone being a foldable, Oppo may opt to use Google's Android 12L; a new variant of Android 12 that aims to drastically enhance productivity on large screen Android devices. Google is targetting a Q1 2022 for an official release, however, meaning the Oppo Find N could be a little too early to the party. At the same time, Oppo has been tipped to build its own custom smartphone chips, but this isn't expected to arrive until 2023.



While we wait for the official launch on December 15, check out our thoughts on the best foldable smartphones on the market right now: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.