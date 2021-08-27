Oculus Quest v32 update improves media sharing, and fitness app Move

Facebook confirmed that the v32 update is rolling out for the Oculus Quest, bringing major improvements for the headsets fitness app Move and when sharing media. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on the social media platform.

(Image credit: Facebook)

That's the most excited he's been since dodging a Senate hearing. I kid. All jokes aside, this update is very exciting, especially when it comes to sharing your media, as many have been using SideQuest as a means to share videos and screenshots onto their computers.

The other improvements are focused on improvements to the Oculus Move fitness tracking application. You'll now be able to track your fitness goals in VR and then share your progress via messenger with your trainer or message your friend and make them feel bad about their life choices.

With Facebook Connect almost here, we're sure to see more updates as we approach the October 28th FB developer conference. We recently covered the Facebook VR Office experience while using the Quest 2 and were blown away. I must admit that I am excitedly looking forward to seeing what Facebook and developers have in store for us. Will we see the Oculus Pro headset that's been rumored for a while? Maybe we'll get a glimpse of the rumored AR glasses that the company has supposedly been working on. So much to look forward to.

