Oculus Quest 2 sales halted over skin irritation — makes way for upgraded VR headset

Oculus is introducing an all-new silicone face cover for its widely popular Quest 2, after receiving reports that some owners of the VR headset experienced skin irritation. While the company is currently pausing sales, the Quest 2 will return with a big upgrade.



The Facebook-owned VR company announced that Quest 2 owners, or those who own a Fit Pack, will get a free silicone cover that fits over the VR headset's current foam facial interface — all to prevent any further cases of skin irritation. What's more, Oculus will launch a new 128GB Quest 2 with the silicone cover once it resumes sales on August 24.

One of Laptop Mag's staff, Sean Riley, received a notice from Oculus detailing the voluntary recall of the Quest 2's removable foam facial interface. Oculus also sent a silicone cover order form for owners to get the new cover.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Oculus currently put all Quest 2 headset sales on hold around the globe to work on including the new silicone covers in all packages. Investigations into the skin irritations began back in December 2020, with the company stating "a very small percentage of Quest 2 customers" experienced the issue.



Sales are expected to resume by August 24, and it's good news for those who have yet to purchase a Quest 2. Oculus will debut its 128GB VR headset that will permanently replace the current 64GB model, and it will be available at the same $299 price point.



"The team and I are committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the ongoing support and success of our developer community, with your safety and comfort as our top priority. The free silicone cover is part of that commitment," said head of Facebook Reality Labs, Andrew Bosworth.



For those thinking about getting an Oculus Quest 2, it's worth waiting until August for the upgraded storage and added silicone face cover without the extra cost. Facebook often updates its VR headset, recently bringing wireless PC VR gaming support and native 120Hz.



The Quest 2 is a hit for good reason, as it can fool you into working out and even offer the ultimate adrenaline rush.