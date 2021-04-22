Oculus Quest 2 gets $40 price cut — drops to lowest price ever

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets to buy. In honor of Earth Day, Verizon is slashing up to $40 off this excellent all-in-one VR headset.

Currently, Verizon has the 64GB model Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset on sale for $269.99 via coupon, "EARTHDAY". Usually, it retails for $300, so that's $70 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this standalone VR headset. It's also one of the best gaming deals we've seen all season. Verizon also offers the Oculus Quest 2 with 256GB of storage for $360 ($40 off) via coupon, "EARTHDAY".

The Oculus Quest 2's all-in-one design lets you enjoy VR games on your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. The headset in this deal has a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye), Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review , we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

Our review headset came with a 51% charge and took about 30 minutes to get a full charge. The headset's redesigned pliable fabric strips ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Oculus rate's the Quest 2 headset battery life between 2-3 hours. That's on par with the 2 hour and 13-minute uptime we achieved in testing.

At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor (20.1 ounces, 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches).

Now at its lowest price yet, the Oculus Quest 2 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable VR headset.