Nvidia unveils GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU — claims 7x faster 3D rendering than MacBook Pro 16

At a special address from CES 2022 today, Nvidia announced the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptop GPUs, unlocking more power than ever for gamers and creatives on the go.

Nvidia claims that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offers up to 7x faster 3D rendering than the latest MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max, something we'll certainly look forward to testing for ourselves later this year.

The crown jewel of today's announcement is the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which features 16GB of "the fastest GDDR6 ever shipped in a laptop" according to Nvidia. The company claims this laptop GPU even outclasses the desktop Titan RTX and RTX 3080 Ti laptops will start as low as $2,499. By comparison, laptops powered by the RTX 3070 Ti will start at $1,499 and offer up to 70% faster performance than the RTX 2070 Super.

The RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti include the latest 4th Gen Max-Q technologies to help deliver max performance without compromising laptop design. Nvidia claims this allows them to offer up to 70% more battery life with up to 3x the performance.

This is achieved through a combination of Nvidia's CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling and Battery Boost 2.0. These are all designed to help balance the power between the CPU and GPU to ensure that it is distributed as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Laptops running the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be available starting on February 1 from Alienware, Asus, MSI, Razer and more companies. Be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2022 coverage for details on these laptops and more.