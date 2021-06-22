Nothing’s Ear 1 earbuds set to launch this summer — here's where to buy them

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are set to drop this summer, as the OnePlus founder’s company announced a retail partnership with Smartech Selfridges to sell them.

While virtually everything about the buds remains top secret, this does give us a time frame to look forward to finally seeing what Nothing developed. That said, here's everything we know about the earbuds so far.

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds: What do we know?

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing is a creation of OnePlus’ co-founder Carl Pei, who is on a mission to create consumer tech with timeless design that strips away anything superficial or complex, to give you something that seamlessly integrates. In other words, gadgets that feel like "nothing" — hence, the name.

The first hint of what this may mean came in the company’s design principles post , which showed off the Concept 1: a transparent earbud whose beauty lies in its restraint. No colours and no obtuse branding. Just a pair of earbuds.

And now, Nothing confirmed we can expect something in the same vein with their Ear 1 earbuds, which will feature “the raw beauty of technology with a distinctive transparent finish,” according to the press release.

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds: When will they launch?

(Image credit: Nothing)

As Nothing themselves said, this is just the beginning, as the team plan to “create an ecosystem of connected devices with iconic designs, starting with true wireless earbuds.”

Previously, we mentioned a June release window for these earbuds, but as Carl Pei tweeted, that's not going to happen.

A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon!June 18, 2021 See more

However, Nothing did post on Instagram recently about being in the “final stretch” of development, so with that and this retail partnership announcement, it’s fair to say we can expect to see something sooner rather than later.

There’s still a couple of months left for summer, but whenever it lands, you can pick them up either at Selfridges in London or on Selfridges.com.