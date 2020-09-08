Ninja Gaiden Trilogy might be getting remastered: What we know

According to a leak, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge will be getting remastered and combined into one collection slated for a March 2021 release.

The leak spotted on Reddit pointed to the website for Game Source Entertainment, a big video game distributor in Hong Kong, which unveiled listings for Ninja Gaiden Trilogy on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Both listings have since been removed, but you can see a cached version of the Switch page.

What we know about the Ninja Gaiden Trilogy

While the Reddit post claims that the leak is a remaster of the Ninja Gaiden Sigma Trilogy, the listing actually shows the original Ninja Gaiden Trilogy that launched in 1995, which was a SNES collection of the original games.

Given how the page looked, it's more likely that the original SNES collection will get a re-release, but it would be pretty badass to get a remastered collection of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.

If we do get a re-release of the Sigma games, expect to read me raging after I dive in with my first playthrough with these titles.

Stay tuned for more information that may or may not be coming about the next Ninja Gaiden release. In the meantime, you can play Ninja Gaiden games on Xbox Game Pass.