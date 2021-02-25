New macOS Big Sur update released to prevent MacBook damage — here's what it fixes

Some MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users are heavily reliant on USB Type-C hubs and docking stations because, well, Apple loves nixing legacy ports from its laptops. Unfortunately, it seems like there were issues with certain models incurring damage after being connected to USB-C connectivity peripherals.

Don't worry, though — the Cupertino-based tech giant released a macOS Big Sur update that reportedly fixes MacBooks' incompatibility with third-party hubs and docks (via 9to5Mac).

macOS Big Sur fix for non-compliant USB-C hubs

Apple rolled out macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 today — the update, according to the Apple Support page, prevents third-party USB Type-C hubs and docks from potentially damaging recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

"macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks," Apple said.

The MacBook maker didn't provide additional information about the USB-C hub and dock issue, so the pervasiveness of this bug is unclear. However, it must have been significant enough to catch Apple's attention, prompting the tech giant to roll out a new macOS Big Sur update to fix it.

You can download the update by navigating to the System Preferences app and clicking on Software Update. After the page refreshes, you should be able to download the macOS 11.2.2 Big Sur update. Keep in mind that this update is available to all machines — not just the models that were affected by the USB-C hub bug.