New Asus ROG phone is RAM packed and ready for gaming — look out, Galaxy S21 Ultra!

A new set of benchmarks dropped for the new Asus ROG 5 phone, and they show a unit with 16GB of RAM, which should excite every gamer. Previously, the leak-verse revealed the phone would come with 8GB of RAM; however, these recently released benchmarks tell a different story.

The Geekbench listing for the model associated with the soon-to-be-released Asus ROG 5 previously showed 8GB of RAM but has now been changed to show 16GB of RAM. Could this have been an error? We don't know but what we do know is that 16GB is better than 8GB.

Although you can get up to 16GB of RAM on the Asus ROG 3, 16GB of standard RAM would be a game-changer and could lead to the Asus ROG 5 mounting a serious challenge to phones such as the iPhone 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The new listing and the previous one mention the phone coming with Android 11 and possessing a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Keep in mind that the benchmark scores may not reflect actual performance; for all we know, they've been faked to drum up interest as we don't even know when this phone will be released.

The benchmarks show single-core results at 1,131, and the multi-core result as 3,729. This shows a small uptick in performance over the previous scores of 1,081 and 3,584 from the other recently shared benchmarks, so there's no OMG! moment to be had.

In other leaks, it's been hinted that the new Asus ROG will come with a 6.78-inch screen, a 6,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging, and a 64MP main camera; again, the rumored specs are very impressive, to say the least, but until we have facts released by Asus, the ROG 5 lives mostly in our decadent dreams of Gamers phone fantasy.