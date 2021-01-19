Asus ROG Phone 2021 leaked — and it comes with a secondary screen

Asus has a successful history of bringing second screens to its impressive gaming devices (hello, Zephyrus Duo 15), but now it seems to be bringing the same to its 2021 Asus ROG Phone thanks to a recent leak.



A leaked image and video has been spotted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. And judging by the '05' placed on the backside of the phone, Asus may have blazed past 4 and gone straight to naming it Asus ROG Phone 5.

ASUS ROG Phone 2021: New features?

(Image credit: Weibo)

The leak suggests shows a secondary screen that shows incoming calls and other slick lighting effect, presumably to be used for games.



The user also suggests the 2021 Asus ROG Phone will share the same display size as its older phone siblings, including a 6.6-inch non-curved symmetrical full screen. It will have a FHD+ ultra-high brushed OLED screen, support a Snapdragon 888, 65W charging head, and a 6,000mAh dual battery.



The video leak also showed a red shoulder button on the bottom-right side of the phone, which shows that the Asus ROG Phone is still very much a smartphone for gaming.



The Asus ROG Phone had previously been teased to have an edge-to-edge display, making it pretty much bezel-less. This new leak suggests otherwise.



