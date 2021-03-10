New 11-inch iPad 2021 case discovered thanks to Target mishap

With Apple's supposed March 23 event coming up, the rumour mill has been churning out everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 to new AirPods Pro. However, a new leak caused by a mishap at Target is hinting at a new iPad in 2021.

Apple may be announcing a new 11-inch iPad; a Speck folio case found at Target revealed a 2021 release date, as shown by a Reddit user. Apparently, the employee stated the case shouldn't have been on the floor yet. Is this a genuine "oops" by Target or is the iPad accessory maker just predicting what's to come?

(Image credit: Reddit)

According to the post (via MacRumors), the user tried to buy the folio case when an error popped up stating, “this item can’t be sold until 4/06.” This falls in line with the predicted Apple event on March 23 and could hint at the official release of the 11-inch iPad.



Apple's event is expected to introduce a selection of new iPads, including the iPad Pro 2021 and an iPad mini 2021. Usually, 11-inch displays are reserved for the iPad Pro, while the standard iPad is around 10 inches so this would be a significant size increase for Apple's cheapest tablet.



Still, there are some reasons to doubt this leak. Apple is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to spilling details on upcoming products, and third-party accessory makers wouldn't have much insider info regarding launches. Sometimes, a little predicting goes a long way, and seeing as an 11-inch iPad Pro should be on the way, sticking "New iPad" easily covers all the boxes.



If the Apple event happens this month, we're only a couple of weeks away from knowing for sure what kind of 11-inch iPad is coming. In the meantime, you can check out which iPad is the right one for you: iPad vs. iPad Air vs. iPad Pro vs. iPad mini