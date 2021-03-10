New 11-inch iPad 2021 case discovered thanks to Target mishap

With Apple's supposed March 23 event coming up, the rumour mill has been churning out everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 to new AirPods Pro. However, a new leak caused by a mishap at Target is hinting at a new iPad in 2021.
Apple may be announcing a new 11-inch iPad; a Speck folio case found at Target revealed a 2021 release date, as shown by a Reddit user. Apparently, the employee stated the case shouldn't have been on the floor yet. Is this a genuine "oops" by Target or is the iPad accessory maker just predicting what's to come?
According to the post (via MacRumors), the user tried to buy the folio case when an error popped up stating, “this item can’t be sold until 4/06.” This falls in line with the predicted Apple event on March 23 and could hint at the official release of the 11-inch iPad.
Apple's event is expected to introduce a selection of new iPads, including the iPad Pro 2021 and an iPad mini 2021. Usually, 11-inch displays are reserved for the iPad Pro, while the standard iPad is around 10 inches so this would be a significant size increase for Apple's cheapest tablet.
Still, there are some reasons to doubt this leak. Apple is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to spilling details on upcoming products, and third-party accessory makers wouldn't have much insider info regarding launches. Sometimes, a little predicting goes a long way, and seeing as an 11-inch iPad Pro should be on the way, sticking "New iPad" easily covers all the boxes.
If the Apple event happens this month, we're only a couple of weeks away from knowing for sure what kind of 11-inch iPad is coming. In the meantime, you can check out which iPad is the right one for you: iPad vs. iPad Air vs. iPad Pro vs. iPad mini