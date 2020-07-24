Microsoft Surface Duo -- another clue alludes to a fast-approaching launch date

The Microsoft Surface Duo is hurtling toward the ready-for-market stage faster than we thought.

Yesterday, we reported that the Surface Duo was spotted on the FCC database. Now, thanks to Windows Latest's sleuthing, we now know that the phablet has popped up on the Bluetooth SIG certification page, which indicates that its launch date is right around the corner.

Microsoft Surface Duo spotted on Bluetooth website

A sharp-eyed Windows Latest investigator discovered that the Microsoft Surface Duo has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website as the Surface Model 1930 which, interestingly enough, is the same model number that appeared on the FCC website.

Bluetooth listing for Microsoft Surface Duo (Image credit: Bluetooth)

Besides its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support, the Bluetooth SIG listing doesn't give any more substantial details about the Microsoft Surface Duo. But the FCC listing that was spotted yesterday confirmed that the dual-screen smartphone/tablet hybrid will run Android 10, support all major US LTE bands, and will be equipped with 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

FCC listing for Microsoft Surface Duo (Image credit: FCC)

Microsoft snagging certificates for the FCC and Bluetooth is a major indication that the launch date is fast approaching. Mspoweruser and Windows Central both theorize that the Surface Duo could hit store shelves by September.

More clues of the Microsoft Surface Duo's imminent release

On top of that, popular phone leaker Evan Blass insinuated that the Surface Duo will appear on AT&T’s network for US customers. As The Verge pointed out, Blass usually receives marketing information of unreleased phones several weeks before their launch dates, which is another clue that the Surface Duo is on the horizon.

And just last week, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay teased us by flaunting the Microsoft Surface Duo on Twitter.

Fresh air and coffee to start the day. pic.twitter.com/TJRWDOcbfHJuly 16, 2020

We're excited for the Microsoft Surface Duo's arrival. The snazzy device, equipped with two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens, can transform into an 8.3-inch display when unfolded. Both screens can display apps independently on each screen.

To stay abreast on all the latest Microsoft Surface Duo news, check out our oft-updated rumor hub here.