Microsoft Paint and Notepad get a 'Fluent Design' overhaul in Windows 11

Microsoft officially revealed Windows 11, to kick off a new era of the Windows OS, and it comes with a completely revamped UI. What's more, classic apps including Microsoft Paint and Notepad will also be getting a modernized update.



As part of Microsoft's Fluent Design system, giving the OS a softer, less aggressive aesthetic with more rounded corners on icons, MS Paint and Notepad will finally be getting a fresh coat of UI paint.

Microsoft Paint and Notepad UI updated in Windows 11 #Windows11 #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/jxkKHLhrDuJune 24, 2021