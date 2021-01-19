Microsoft Edge beta now available for M1-powered Macs

Microsoft announced the release of a beta version of the Edge browser optimized for Apple's Arm-based M1-powered Macs. Previously, Microsoft announced that it was in the dev channel but, it has now moved into the beta channel meaning it is very close to a full public release.

Since the November 17 release of the M1-powered MacBooks and Mac mini, developers have been playing catch up to get software made for the M1's ARM architecture. Although you can use Rosetta 2 translation software to run many X86 programs, it's not an optimal experience and it appears Microsoft is leaping forward by creating an Edge browser optimized for the M1.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Edge is a Chromium-based browser, which is the same platform Google Chrome is based on. That means the experience is fairly similar in many ways and doesn't take much adjusting for Chrome fans.

This makes the Edge browser a nice alternative option for those not wishing to use Safari or Chrome but, still want to use some of their Chrome extensions. The Edge browser has been picking up steam as Microsoft continues with its development. For those M1 Mac users interested in taking it for a spin, you can download it here.