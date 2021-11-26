MacBook Pro 2021 is already down £100 in surprise Black Friday offer

Black Friday 2021 is cutting down prices left, right and center, and not even Apple's latest MacBook Pro 2021 models with the powerful M1 Pro can hide from the wave of exciting discounts.



Right now, you can grab the 2021 MacBook Pro 14 with Apple's M1 Pro chip at a £100 discount on Amazon. The 14-inch model only hit shelves in October, so we're excited to see that hundred quid in savings. While the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 will now set you back $1,799 or $2,499, respectively, any discount matters when investing in these powerful machines. The Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 also got a £100 discount, but it's currently out of stock.

MacBook Pro 2021 Black Friday deal

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

In our MacBook Pro 14 review, we named Apple's laptop practically perfect, with its only downsides being its price and lack of USB-A port. Now that it's £100 off, this makes the decision to give in and grab the MacBook Pro 14 that much easier.



Apple already nailed the design, but the true star of the show is the new M1 Pro chip. The middle child in Apple’s proprietary line of chips, it has more than enough power to outperform some of the most powerful Intel and AMD-powered laptops. With Apple’s commitment to both power and efficiency, the notebook powers through the most grueling tasks with barely a whisper from the fans. The laptop is practically perfect, indeed.



That's not all. This version of the MacBook Pro is outfitted with a 14.2-inch, 3024 x 1964p display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with the best iteration of Apple's signature Magic Keyboard to date. Plus, the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD only make this MacBook outshine its notebook competition by leaps and bounds.



At £100 off, now's your best chance to save and own the most powerful laptop on the market (only trumped by the M1 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models).



Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now. For more of the best Black Friday MacBook deals, we've got you covered.