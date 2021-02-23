MacBook Pro 2021 could bring back these dearly missed ports

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the next generation of MacBook Pro models to feature some sorely missed ports. If he's right, owners of the previous models can ditch their dongles.



According to Kuo, Apple's MacBook Pro 2021 models will feature an HDMI port and an SD card slot, as reported by 9to5Mac. To put that into perspective, the current 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro has a headset jack on the right side and a pair of Thunderbolt ports, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro has an audio jack and four Thunderbolt ports. Yup, we could use a few more inputs.

Ever since Thunderbolt 3 was introduced in the 2016 iteration of MacBook Pros, users needed to use hubs or adapters in order to connect to an HDMI input, and it was an even bigger pain for photographers or videographers who use SD cards.



Kuo is known to be on the money when it comes to Apple predictions, and he even detailed more changes coming to the upcoming MacBook Pro models back in January.



This included the return of MagSafe to Macs, which could mean the original magnetic charger or something similar to the iPhone 12’s, along with losing the OLED Touch Bar. The upcoming MacBook Pro models will reportedly launch with a 14-inch and 16-inch display.



For those who don't really need an HDMI port or SD card reader, or are simply sticking with the most recent MacBook Pro models, perhaps some of the best USB Type-C hubs could help you out.



Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro model is looking more enticing by the day, as it's also expected to be fitted with the upcoming M1X CPU, which is showing off some seriously interesting specs and benchmark results. So, the question is, which Mac should you be buying in 2021 — a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?