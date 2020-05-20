MacBook Air drops to $899 in early Memorial Day laptop deal

The MacBook Air 2020 is Apple's newest lightweight notebook. However, last year's MacBook Air is still one of the best MacBooks to buy.

It's an excellent laptop for students, business users, and everyone in between.

For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Air 2019 for $899 at B&H. Traditionally priced at $1,099, that's $200 off and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this particular model. If you're a power user, B&H continues to offer the MacBook Pro for $1,199 ($300 off).

These are two of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.

MacBook Air 13" 2019 (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ B&H

The MacBook Air 2019 (MVFH2LL/A) offers ample power for everything from work to content streaming. You can get the Core i5/8GB/128GB SSD model for just $899 at B&H. That's $200 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this model

MacBook Pro 13" 2019 (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ B&H

This 2019 MacBook Pro packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Best Buy offers the same price.

The sleek and lightweight 2019 MacBook Air is still one of the best ultrabooks around.

This base model on sale features a 13.3-inch Retina (2560 x 1600) display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Apple MacBook Air 2019 review , we were impressed by the laptop's crisp, high-resolution screen and powerful sound. Although we wish it offered Thunderbolt ports, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars for its good endurance.

On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which consists of web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits, the MacBook Air lasted 8 hours and 51 minutes. That's over a half an hour longer than the 8:19 premium laptop average.

This MacBook's Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU is enough for light/everyday work, but don't expect to run super-demanding programs.

At 2.8 pounds, the 13-inch MacBook Air is on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's only slightly lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

As for connectivity, the MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side, one of which is used for charging the notebook. It also has an integrated 3.5mm jack for attaching wired headphones or a speaker.