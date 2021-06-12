Ubisoft Forward E3 live blog: All of the latest game reveals

E3 has arrived and with it come game reveals from some of our favorite publishers. Kicking the event off in earnest is Ubisoft Forward, the showcase from the beloved France-based video game maker.

We're expecting some new unannounced games along with updates to already released titles including For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Rainbow Six Siege. Of course, Far Cry 6 is on the minds of many, and we can expect more details and potentially a gameplay trailer for the first-person shooter which, need I remind you, stars Giancarlo Esposito.

When it comes to new games, the world premiere gameplay for Rainbow Six Extraction will be shown as well as new info on the extreme-sports game Riders Republic. Sadly, The Division and the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake were confirmed to not be featured at E3, but hey, you never know!

The preshow starts at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, while the main event begins at 12p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. A post-show is set for 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream from the YouTube video embedded below.