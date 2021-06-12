Live
Ubisoft Forward E3 live blog: All of the latest game reveals
Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Extraction are expected to spotlight the Ubisoft Forward E3 show.
E3 has arrived and with it come game reveals from some of our favorite publishers. Kicking the event off in earnest is Ubisoft Forward, the showcase from the beloved France-based video game maker.
We're expecting some new unannounced games along with updates to already released titles including For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Rainbow Six Siege. Of course, Far Cry 6 is on the minds of many, and we can expect more details and potentially a gameplay trailer for the first-person shooter which, need I remind you, stars Giancarlo Esposito.
When it comes to new games, the world premiere gameplay for Rainbow Six Extraction will be shown as well as new info on the extreme-sports game Riders Republic. Sadly, The Division and the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake were confirmed to not be featured at E3, but hey, you never know!
The preshow starts at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, while the main event begins at 12p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. A post-show is set for 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream from the YouTube video embedded below.
Hah, Ubisoft is just trolling us at this point! Now we're watching a drone from Watch Dogs: Legion buzz around in a straight line. People are furious on social media, and that's probably the desired effect from Ubisoft. Well played!
Very important stuff here. Ubisoft is talking about accessibility in its games. We're getting a first-hand look at how a studio thinks about making its games accessible to as many people as possible. Changing text size, adding a background to the HUD elements, and including sound indicators are some of the ways the studio makes its games inclusive.
The Ubisoft Forward preshow has begun with a trailer involving a very long scene of Eivor from Assassin's Creed Valhalla walking around ruins. I'm not exactly sure what that was, but hey, it looked nice!
this dude in the ubisoft showcase is just walkingJune 12, 2021
