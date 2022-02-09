Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live blog: Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 and more

Refresh

And we're kicking off! There's plenty to look forward to at this year's first Galaxy Unpacked, especially since we're expecting the debut of the Samsung and AMD Exynos 2200 chip with RDNA 2.



Samsung states the AMD RDNA 2 tech allows for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading. This means mobile gamers will experience gaming laptop-level simulated light and smoother frame rates on their smartphones, and the chip is also expected to improve the overall experience in social media apps and photography.



The Exynos chip isn't all about graphics, as it's also set to feature support for a 4K display at 120Hz or QHD+ 144Hz, a 200 MP camera, 8K resolution at 30fps video recording, LPDDR5 RAM, 5G connectivity and more. Check out the reveal video below.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley) We're not expecting a Galaxy Watch reveal, but Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic owners can expect some nifty updates.



This includes a list of health and fitness features, including the built-in body composition analysis now integrating with popular digital fitness program Centr, support for interval training targets, and a new sleep coaching program with eight sleep symbol animals. What's more, Samsung is introducing new burgundy and cream sports straps, along with new fabric and link bracelets to dress your Galaxy Watch all fancy.



Check out all the Galaxy Watch 4 updates in more detail.

Speaking of the Galaxy Watch 4, the latest update revealed the name for Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone. Surprise, surprise — it's named the Galaxy S22. (Image credit: Reddit) Spotted by our sister site Techradar on Reddit, the screenshot shows a list of what's included in the upcoming update. You'll find the first bullet point talking about the Galaxy S22's Wallpaper. The name of the next Galaxy S series is assured, although this will hardly come as a surprise for anyone that's been keeping tabs on Samsung's upcoming smartphone. The word we're looking for is "expected."

The world is in our hands 🌎 🤲 Stay tuned and watch till the end of #SamsungUnpacked to see how we're working with @BTS_twt to save it.👉 https://t.co/DIakqCJlkZ #GalaxyxBTS pic.twitter.com/hS4l2wbF2KFebruary 9, 2022 See more Samsung tells us to watch the Unpacked event until the very end, and we're positive many will since the immensely popular South Korean boy band BTS will be tagging along. Samsung and BTS have partnered up to work on saving the planet, and we'll find out how during the livestream.

About that Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series — the iPad Pro may be in trouble. According to recent rumors and leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model is set to be the star of the show, with the flagship Android tablet expected to sport a 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848-pixel, Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. (Image credit: Twitter / Evan Blass) All of the Tab S8 tablets are expected to be equipped with that Snapdragon chip. It boasts a "4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System," which can reach an impressive 10 Gigabit download speeds. Wi-Fi are also expected to see a jump in speeds, supporting up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.



Plus, Qualcomm claims this new chip will deliver desktop-level gaming experiences. Thanks to the new Qualcomm Adreno GPU, gamers can expect a 30% boost in graphics rendering capabilities and a 25% improvement in power savings when compared to previous models. Needless to say, we can't wait to get our hands on this tablet.