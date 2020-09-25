iPhone 12 mini to launch alongside three other new models (rumor)

Don't be surprised if Apple releases an iPhone 12 mini at its rumored event next month.

We first heard the product name earlier this week when leaker L0vetodream said Apple would release an iPhone 12 mini and what we thought was the iPhone 12 Max will be the iPhone 12. The leak was reinforced on Thursday by Twitter user DuanRui who posted a photo showing iPhone 12 silicon case stickers with "iPhone 12 mini" printed on one of them.

iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12 / 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro MaxSilicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9HtSeptember 25, 2020

Apple has used the "mini" moniker before with its iPad mini tablet, so this wouldn't be entirely new branding (though there has never been an iPhone mini). Switching to mini could help Apple differentiate the naming of its upcoming products. Instead of selling two "Max" models, Apple will sell a mini and Max and a Pro and non-Pro.

The other stickers show iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, rounding out what we expect to be a four-phone lineup. If previous rumors are accurate, Apple will unveil the phones in two waves starting with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 in October followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in November.

The iPhone 12 mini is rumored to have a 5.4-inch display, making it the most portable of the upcoming models. The iPhone 12, which was previously thought to be the iPhone 12 Max, is expected to flaunt a larger 6.1-inch panel.

When the Pro models arrive in November, there will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a massive 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of the new phones are expected to run on an A14 Bionic SoC and support 5G.