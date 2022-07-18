iPad mini 6 with cellular support gets $99 discount — hits lowest price ever

The iPad mini 6 with Wi-Fi and cellular support lets you stay connected from anywhere. Among today's generous back-to-school deals Apple's versatile, compact tablet is deeply discounted.

Amazon currently offers the iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi/LTE tablet for $549.99. It typically retails for $649, so that's $99 in savings. It's this Apple tablet's lowest price to date and one of the best iPad deals we've tracked this year. Best Buy mirrors this deal.

Save $99 on the Wi-Fi/Cellular model iPad mini at Amazon. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. If it sells out, Best Buy has it for the same price.

Apple's 6th generation iPad mini brings tons of upgrades to the series. It features an all new-design, larger display, faster processor and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 64GB of storage.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we praise its compact size, fast performance, and sharp display. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted around 11 hours in the real world. We gave the iPad mini an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, the iPad mini 6's performance never wavered. In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites. Not once did the iPad mini 6 stutter or lag.

For your connectivity needs, its USB-C port delivers data transferring speeds up to 5GBps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable over-the-air connection speeds.

At 0.7 pounds and 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3-inches, the iPad mini 6 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPad mini 6 (11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches). It's much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

The iPad mini is a solid pick up if you're looking for a small yet mighty tablet PC.