Intel unveils NUC X15 gaming laptop kit — boasting 11th Gen CPUs and RTX 30 series GPUs

Laptop brands can now grab Intel's new NUC X15 gaming laptop kit, a "premium laptop" build boasting the company's 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs, display panels offering up to a 240Hz refresh rate, and more.



Much like the Intel's previously announced M15 NUC laptop kit, these laptops are exclusively available to the company's channel partners. This means smaller companies can use the NUC's build, configure it to their liking and put a price on it so consumers can get their hands on the laptop. In terms of the new X15's specs, brands can expect some impressive performance.

While the M15 NUC Laptop Kit aimed to delver a productivity-focused laptop to rival notebooks such as the Dell XPS 13 or MacBook Air, the NUC X15 appears to take on the best gaming laptops on the market. There's no word if any company plans on launching their own version of the NUC X15, but Intel has shown off a sneak peek at its specs.

Intel NUC X15 Laptop Kit

According to Intel's product page, the NUC X15 comes in three configurations. The gaming laptop can be fitted with an 11th Gen Core i5-11400H or a Core i7-11800H, along with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or an RTX 3070 GPU. The X15 can also be fitted with up to 64GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Intel)

In terms of ports, the laptop can host one Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-A 3.2 Gen2 configurations, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. According to specs spotted by tech news outlet Computer Base, the NUC X15 laptop kit has a few more impressive features under the hood.



The laptop is equipped with a narrow-bezel IPS display panel with a 16:9 ratio, with either a FHD (1080p) with a 144Hz refresh rate or a impressive 240Hz refresh rate, along with a QHD (1440p) display with a 165Hz refresh rate.



Design-wise, expect a 15.6-inch laptop with a black magnesium alloy chassis, along with an optical mechanical keyboard with per key RGB back-lighting — possibly similar to what you'll find on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2021). Interestingly, the spec sheet also lists a HDMI 2.1 port, which is perfect for gaming monitors that can handle a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K.



While Intel's NUC X15 gaming laptop kit looks impressive, it may be some time until we see a brand release its own version of the laptop. With a company's own configurations and pricing, it could turn out to be an expensive device. While we wait until a company nabs the NUC X15, check out the best gaming laptops you can grab right now.