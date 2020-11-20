Intel introduces M15 Nuc Laptop kit

The recent launch of Apple's M1 processor signaled what seems to the end of their partnership. Intel has responded by releasing a video announcing their new Intel M15 NUC laptop kit featuring an 11th generation Tiger Lake processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics.

(Image credit: Intel )

The announcement made during the video featured Marcus Yam who is listed as Intel's Client Technology Evangelist. Is that a real job title? Snark aside, Marcus Yam informs viewers of the release of Intel's code name Bishop County laptop which he then informs viewers is actually going to be released under the name M15 NUC laptop kit.

Now, this isn't a first for Intel, last year they announced a MAG-15 gaming white-label gaming laptop which was sold by smaller brands throughout the world. Intel appears to be taking a similar approach with this new productivity-focused laptop and allowing the smaller brands to use the M15 NUC laptop kit to take aim at larger brands such as HP and Dell that dominate that productivity laptop field along with Apple.

According to The Verge, the NUC will have a unibody aluminum chassis that's 0.6 inches thick that weighs 3.6 pounds. The Windows 10 notebook will also feature an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 quad-core processor with either 8 or 16GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS display. And since this is meant to be an Intel exhibition, the NUC will be outfitted integrated Iris Xe graphics in lieu of a discrete GPU. And thanks to its 73WHr battery, the laptop is expected to have at least 16 hours of battery life.

The M15 will also be Windows Hello-compatible with facial recognition and feature proximity sensors to alert the unit when you're either in front of it or have gotten up and gone away so it can log you in and out.

Now maybe a good time to start a boutique laptop company and get in on this opportunity.