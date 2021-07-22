I love my M1 MacBook Pro — now you can buy one for $200 off

The M1 MacBook Pro is down to its lowest ever price after a $200 off discount, and, as a user of this laptop myself, I can safely say you will not be disappointed!

I get asked one question a lot: “what laptop do you actually use?” My daily driver is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 chip, a laptop I absolutely love. If you've been eyeing one yourself, I'd strongly consider buying it at this low price.

M1 MacBook Pro deal

13-inch M1 Macbook Pro: was $1,299, now $1,099.99 @ Amazon

Apple jumped into the world of ARM architecture with both feet and the results are insane — pairing pure power with serious stamina. CPU and GPU performance is improved by 2.8x and 5x respectively over the previous generation, which is kept alive all day with 20-hour battery life.View Deal

My day’s work is performance-intensive with 20+ Google Chrome tabs, a lot of Photoshop, and Final Cut Pro editing of 4K footage (taking this as a chance to plug my Asus ZenBook Duo 14 video review). This workload often runs simultaneously and yet I've never seen a single hitch or wheel of death on my MacBook Pro.

And not only does it handle that workload without denting the battery life, but it also doesn’t slow down one iota — even when put under intense multi-tasking pressure and connected to a 4K monitor. It’s mind-blowing how good this is!

Need more proof than my own personal experience? My boss and Editor in Chief, Sherri L. Smith, gave this beast a full five-star rating and the highly coveted Editor’s Choice award in her M1 MacBook Pro review . That doesn’t happen much around here!