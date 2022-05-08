HyperX Mother's Day deals 2022: Save now on essential gaming gear

HyperX Mother's Day deals are now live with fantastic discounts on essential gaming accessories. From now until May 14, save big on a HyperX headset, mouse, keyboard, and more at several retailers.

During the sale, you can get the HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset for $69 at Best Buy. Typically, they retail for $99, so you're saving $30 with this deal — its biggest price cut yet.

Not only is this the lowest price we've seen this headset go for, it's also one of the best gaming deals of the season.

HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the HyperX Cloud Core Wireless with DTS Headphone X spatial audio. It provides clear and accurate positional sound and features signature HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette making it comfortable for long gaming sessions. The detachable noise-cancelling microphone keeps ambient sound at bay.

HyperX is known for manufacturing some of the industry's best gaming accessories. The brand's gaming headsets are synonymous with great sound and solid performance for the price.

The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless features an over-ear closed-back design, 53mm neodymium drivers, a sound pressure level of 99 decibels, and up to 20 hours of battery life. DTS Headphone X spatial audio and delivers clear and accurate positional sound for an immersive gaming experience.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we loved its superb comfort, sturdy design and satisfying audio. We were also impressed by its effective, deep surround sound. We gave the HyperX II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award.

HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette ear pads make the Cloud Core comfortable enough for long gaming sessions. And what's more, the detachable noise-cancelling microphone keeps ambient sound at bay.

Now at its lowest price yet, the HyperX Cloud Core is a solid buy, if you want a quality gaming headset for less.

HyperX Mother's Day deals end May 14. See more of our favorite HyperX deals below:

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset: was $139 now $99 @ Best Buy

HyperX Cloud headsets are famous for comfortability and great audio. With HyperX's wireless gaming headset taking a deep $40 cut, you won't find a better gaming headset for the price on PC or PS4. You can get the Xbox version from Microsoft for the same price.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle:was $129 now $59 @ Best Buy

One of the best HyperX Mother's deals at Best Buy knocks $70 off the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack. Designed with comfort in mind, the Hyper X Cloud Core gaming headset has cushy memory foam and soft, premium leatherette ear pads. The HyperX Solocast USB condenser mic included in this deal features a convenient tap-to-mute sensor and a stand that swivels for a personalized setup.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Wired Gaming Headset: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

Now $50 off, the Cloud Alpha S gaming headset lives up to its name. The wireless headphone offers an incredibly lightweight, 10.5-ounce frame while gaming or working, and of course the superior sound quality you expect. Walmart has it for the same price.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse: was $59 now $34 @ Best Buy

This HyperX Mother's Day deal knocks $25 off the HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 11-button programmable mouse features an ergonomically-designed textured sides for a secure grip. Its premium Pixart 3389 sensor ensures precise, smooth tracking. It works with HyperX NGenuity software for enhanced customization options. Pick it up now for its lowest price yet.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the Editor's Choice HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical keyboard. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we praise its petite, unique design, comfortable key switches and dazzling RGB lighting. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and is perfectly portable design.