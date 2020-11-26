HP laptop Black Friday deals: Save on Spectre x360, Omen, and more

HP laptops are seeing massive discounts in this week's smorgasbord of Black Friday deals. HP Black Friday deals slash up to 65% off the brand's best machines like HP Pavilion, HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen 15.

As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 for $949.99. Traditionally priced at $1,300, that's $350 off and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

HP Spectre x360 deal

HP Spectre x360 13t" 2-in-1: was $1,299 now $949 @ HP

Now $350 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD. We recommend you customize with the free + 32GB Intel Optane for the best value.

If you have more room in your budget, the HP Spectre x360 15t is on sale for $1,279 ($450 off).

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy — and one of the most beautifully designed. In fact, this versatile machine gets very close to laptop perfection.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD. Even better, you can customize it with 32GB of Intel Optane at no extra charge.

In our HP Spectre x360 13 review, we loved its stunning, ultraportable design, epic battery life, and bright, vivid display. We gave the HP Spectre x360 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its fast overall performance.

In real-world tests, the Spectre x360 did a commendable job during everyday use. It even juggled 15 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p videos, with no signs of lag.

Port-wise, the Spectre x360 is equipped with a USB Type-A port, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD card reader and headphone/mic combo jack. At 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches and 2.7 pounds, the Spectre x360 is lighter but a bit thicker than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds).

So if you want a premium looking convertible laptop that does it all, the Spectre x360 is a solid pickup.

More HP laptop Black Friday deals

HP Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1: was $1,799 now $1,279 @ HP

Now $450 off, the HP Spectre x360 15t is one of the most beautiful 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touch display, a 2.6GHz Core i7-10510H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design make it suitable for gaming.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: was $949 now $709 @ HP

Save $240 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t touch screen laptop. The model we recommend packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.3GHz i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD and 32GB Optane.