HP Chromebook X2 hits all-time low price of $299 for Memorial Day

The HP Chromebook X2 is a great Surface Pro alternative if you're on a budget. And now, this compact detachable 2-in-1 is on sale for a fraction of the price.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook X2 for just $299 from Best Buy. That's $300 off its normal price of $599 or 50% percent off for you number crunchers out there. This is the Chromebook X2's lowest price ever and one of the best Memorial Day deals we've tracked this year.

HP Chromebook X2: was $599 now $299 @ Best Buy

At $300 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 is more affordable than ever. This detachable 2-in-1 has a 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a wise choice.

HP manufactures some of the industry's best Windows powered 2-in-1 laptops like the excellent Spectre X360. It packs an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. Moreover, it ships with a stylus — something you don't often see among today's 2-in-1 devices.

In our HP Chromebook X2 review, we loved the detachable 2-in-1's stunning design, and 2K display. We were also impressed by its extreme portability and good audio. Port-wise, it equips you with two high-speed USB 3.0 Type C ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures reliable wireless connections.

With a weight 2.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thin, the Chromebook X2 is travel-friendly. It's on par with the Surface Pro 7 (2.4 pounds, 0.3 inches thin) and thinner than the Chromebook Duet (2 pounds, 0.7 inches thin.

The HP Chromebook X2 is a no-brainer if flexibility, portability, speed and security are important to you.