How to watch BlizzConline for Critical Role's D&D Diablo One-Shot

Critical Role just announced that several of its cast members will be appearing in a D&D Diablo One-Shot during BlizzConline, which is probably the most exciting thing about the event.

The Diablo One-Shot will take place on February 20th at 2:05 p.m. PT / 5:05 p.m. ET. Matthew Mercer himself will be the Dungeon Master, while the role of the players will be taken by Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Mica Burton and Carlos Luna.

Traverse the unknown with us on February 20th at 2:05pm PT for a very special Diablo One-Shot for #BlizzConline featuring GM @matthewmercer, @LauraBaileyVO, @VoiceOfOBrien with guests @MicaBurton and @CarlosCrits. Made possible by Blizzard!➡️https://t.co/hCRMGAUCQp pic.twitter.com/8b9kbEaC3UFebruary 10, 2021

Previously, watching BlizzConline cost quite a bit of money, but this year, presumably because of COVID-19, it's completely free! You can watch it through the BlizzCon website.

Day 1 of BlizzConline will start at 2 p.m. PST on Friday, February 19. According to Blizzard, the show will kick off with a first look at some new game content that the teams have been working on. Like always, there will be six different themed channels running at the same time, so you can choose between them to watch what you like.

Day 2 of BlizzConline will start at 12 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 20. This day will begin with multiple channels, one of which includes the aforementioned Diablo One-Shot. Don't worry about missing something from one of the channels. All of the videos will be posted online for free afterwards.

At previous BlizzCons, you'd get a goodie bag of digital gifts for purchasing a ticket, but since it's free, you don't get anything just for watching. However, Blizzard has introduced a separate collection that serves the same purpose called Celebration Collection. You can purchase the collection here.

It comes in three packs, separated by $20, $40 and $60 price thresholds. You'll find what's included in them on the site (Spoiler alert: It's a very long list). Don't forget to tune in for the Diablo One-Shot on February 20th at 2:05pm PT / 5:05pm ET.