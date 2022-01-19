Trending

How to order free at-home Covid-19 tests online

By published

A new program provides free at-home Covid-19 tests for anyone in the U.S.

How to get free at-home Covid-19 tests
(Image credit: USPS)

While Covid-19 vaccinations are freely and widely available, obtaining a Covid-19 test has still been challenging and time-consuming, but here's how to order free at-home Covid-19 tests online. 

This is the result of a new government program that provides four free at-home Covid-19 tests to any home in the U.S. 

You will receive four rapid antigen at-home tests in the mail in approximately 7-12 days. The tests can be self-administered and will show you the results in less than 30 minutes. 

To get the free tests you just need to go to www.covidtests.gov and click the "Order Free At-Home Tests" button on the homepage. Enter your contact information and shipping address and then click "Check Out Now." Review your contact and shipping information in the pop-up box and then press "Place My Order." 

How to get free at-home Covid-19 tests online form

(Image credit: USPS)

That's it, you should receive your at-home Covid-19 tests in roughly 1-2 weeks. Obviously given the shipping time the intent is that you order these and store them rather than waiting until you need them. The CDC recommends using these tests if you are showing any Covid-19 symptoms, come into close contact with someone with Covid-19 or if you are preparing to attend any large group gathering.

For more information on what to do in the event that you test positive for Covid-19 check the CDC website for the latest updates. 

Sean Riley
Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 