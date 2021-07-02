After Apple's announcement of the new macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021, MacBook users can now test out all the new features with the first public beta. Better yet, you don't have to be a developer to try it out.



The macOS 12 Monterey update trumps Big Sur with new features and stability improvements, including Focus, the Shortcuts app from iOS and iPadOS, and Universal control — allowing users to navigate between multiple Apple devices.

Seeing as the new OS is still in beta, don't expect everything to work as smoothly, and it may differ from the final shipping build. As noted by MacRumors, We'll take you through how to install the official public beta now available via the free Apple Beta Software Program.



Like the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public betas also available to install, macOS 12 should be installed on a secondary device, as there may be bugs or issues that could affect your main Mac device. However, if you are happy to deal with potential instability, then checking out the new features may be worth the risk. It's a good idea to create a backup of the previous macOS you're using, too.

How to install the macOS 12 Monterey public beta

(Image credit: Apple)

First of all, you'll want to make sure macOS Monterey can run on your Mac device. For those that could run macOS Big Sur, including MacBook models with an M1 chip, this shouldn't be a problem. However, for those who own a MacBook Air from 2014 and earlier, Apple has dropped support. Those with a MacBook Pro from early 2015 and later, and a standard MacBook from 2016 and later are in the clear.



Once you're set, it shouldn't take long to download and install the beta. Just follow these steps: