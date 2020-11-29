Holy Smokes! Save 30% on this BraZen Pride Bluetooth gaming chair at Newegg

Check out this early Cyber Monday gaming deal. In addition to being your gaming throne, the BraZen Pride Bluetooth Surround Sound Gaming Chair takes things up a notch with two speakers and a subwoofer. It works to add that extra level of immersion that enhance your gaming and entertainment experience.

Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, the BraZen Pride gaming chair is compatible with just about any gaming console or PC. The BraZen Pride gaming chair is also foldable, making it easy to store if necessary. You can get this killer deal now for just $139.99 a savings of 30%.

BraZen Pride Gaming Chair: was $199.95 now $139.99

The BraZen Pride gaming chair features Bluetooth connectivity, two speakers, and a subwoofer to help gamers enjoy surround sound while gaming. Act now and get this gaming chair for 30% off, which is a savings of $59.96.View Deal

The BraZen Pride gaming chair connects to many compatible gaming consoles and devices that output audio via Bluetooth. It features two speakers and a subwoofer to provide a surround sound experience while gaming.

The chair comes with a built-in control panel that has an on-off button, volume knob, bass knob, power input, and analog audio input port. There is an adjustable tension lock which can adjust the rocking motion of the chair to customize your gaming experience.

If you're on the hunt for a great gaming chair with unique features and style, then look no further than the BraZen Pride which can now be had for just $139.99 which is 30% off the retail price. And if you're looking for more gaming hardware and accessories, make sure to check out our Best Cyber Monday gaming laptops deals and Best Cyber Monday gaming deals hubs.