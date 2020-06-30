Harry Potter RPG is coming in 2021 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

An open-world Harry Potter game where players can "role-play as wizards" has been confirmed to still be in development, according to a report from Bloomberg. The game is expected to release sometime in 2021.

This mysterious Harry Potter has also been confirmed for next-generation consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but its status on PC is unknown. While we don't have a release date, it seems we'll get some more information after DC Fandome on August 22.

Many of us remember this insane trailer that was leaked a couple of years ago now. There's a lot to digest here, including action-oriented combat, destructible environments, detailed character customization, an open-world, and a far darker atmosphere with blood and brutality. There's even a scene in this trailer where the playable character bursts through a door and we saw a creature get impaled.

For Harry Potter fans, this should be beyond exciting, especially since it seems like Avalanche Software is working hard to further refine and polish the project. This trailer is almost two years old, which means the team must be a lot further ahead in the project than expected. It's exciting to imagine how much better the game will look now.