Google Play adds the ability to share apps: Here’s how

Google recently released Nearby Share, an app that allows users to share files and information with nearby Android users. Nearby Share is Google's version of Apple's AirDrop. However, it now appears that Google is extending the ability of Nearby Share to include the sharing of apps from the Google Play Store.

A new share tab was recently spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google. The option was first discovered in an APK released this past December 2020. As exciting as this may seem, be forewarned that the share option doesn't work with all the apps in the Google Play Store with Stadia being one notable app that is unsharable via the new share tab.

The new share feature is available to those running Google Play Store version 24.0 or newer. Please take note that the feature is not universally available as of yet so some may not have access to it. However, if you're one of the chosen few, here is how it works.

How to share apps from the Google Play Store

Open the Play Store and navigate to My apps & games .

. Select the Share tab.

tab. Tap the Send button. To receive apps, tap Receive .

button. To receive apps, tap . On the Send apps screen, tap Continue . Be sure to turn on your device's location settings.

. Be sure to turn on your device's location settings. Select which apps you want to share by selecting the checkboxes. When you're done, hit the green triangle in the top-right.

Find the person you want to send the app to and make them complete the first three steps.

Once the connection is established, double-check that the four-digit pairing code matches. If so, the recipient can hit Receive .

. A download begin and the recipient can hit Install alongside individual apps, or Install all.

Once two devices are connected to each other, either user can act as sender or recipient. The send apps button allows the recipient to do just that, while the sender will see a “Send more apps” option instead.

Now to find a friend who also has a working version of Google Play with the share apps option, tally ho!