Google Pixel 7: Everything we know so far

Google’s Pixel 7 is a hotly anticipated Android phone that follows the huge success of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. After a massive overhaul in design and specs, which saw Google pump a lot of money into new marketing strategies, the Pixel 7 is set to continue the triumphs of the Pixel 6 as the best Android value ever.



Google’s latest Pixel offering isn’t even a year old, but plenty of murmurings suggest that a Pixel 7 and a Pixel 7 Pro are gearing up to arrive in 2022. While a low-cost Pixel 6a could be Google’s biggest smartphone release of the year, the tech giant is likely to take the Apple and Samsung route to launching its next-gen Pixel phone.

And what a phone it's gearing up to be. Not only do leaks and rumors indicate that a second-generation Tensor chip is in the works, but the Pixel 7 may also be equipped with an under-screen camera. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have yet to be officially announced, we may already know a thing or two about their price, release date, design, and more.

The Pixel 7 has yet to be officially announced, so a launch date is up in the air — but not completely. Given Google’s reliable annual phone releases and the similar amount of past rumors shown leading up to the announcement of the Pixel 6, all signs point to the launch of Google’s next Pixel this year.

If the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are in the cards, then we’ll likely see them in late October 2022. Google has a reliable track record of launches, with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 6 launching in October and the Pixel 5 releasing on September 30. It’s possible the new Pixel will be announced much earlier, seeing as Google officially revealed the Pixel 6 back in August 2021. However, that was motivated by a massive series of leaks that are unlikely to be repeated.



According to oft-reliable display analyst Ross Young, panel shipments will start one month earlier compared to last year, meaning it could arrive sooner or that Google is planning to sell considerably more of them. While rumors have suggested the Pixel Watch will launch alongside the next Pixel phone, the wearable could be making an appearance in May during Google I/O, which seems likely due to the amount of allegedly leaked photos making the rounds. This seems too early for a Pixel 7 to be announced, but only time will tell if we get a sneak peek at the new Android phone.

Pixel 7 price

Much like its release date, the price of the Pixel 7 isn’t certain. That said, it would be bizarre if Google decided to bump up the price of its affordably priced flagship smartphones. Besides, one of the Pixel’s best features is the amount it offers at mid-range prices.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix)

After the success of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G priced from just $499, along with the Pixel 5 ’s price drop to $699 and the best Android value ever, the $599 Pixel 6, Google hit the mark for mid-tier smartphones bringing flagship capabilities. What’s more, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that Google has "definitely shown that Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 are a clear value proposition. We'll build on that."



Judging from the minimal differences the Pixel 7 boasts compared to the already radically different Pixel 6, it’s likely we’ll see the Pixel 7 starting at $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro priced from $899. While the rumored second-generation Tensor chip is set to be a substantial upgrade, this shouldn’t change the price of the new phones, seeing as Apple rarely changes its price with each new iPhone and the powerful bionic chip that comes with it.

Pixel 7 design

If you’re a fan of the Pixel 6’s unique design, you’ll be happy to know many reports believe the Pixel 7 will sport the same rear camera array spanning the back panel with a two-tone finish above and below the module. It’s a controversial design that people love or hate, but there’s no denying its stand-out design elements beat many other Android phones on the market.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Carhp)

There are reportedly subtle differences to set the Pixel 7 apart from its previous generation, most notably its slightly smaller size and under-display camera. According to Young, the Pixel 7 display will shrink from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches, while the Pixel 7 Pro will stay at 6.7 inches. That’s good news for those who enjoy a smaller form factor and the look of the Pixel 6.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Carhp)

Unofficial renders of the Pixel 7 have popped up from CarHP and SmartPrix (via OnLeaks ), which shows just how similar the upcoming phone could be. These images show a hole-punch camera (conflicting with the under-display rumors) and a dual-tone design, along with the same side power button and USB-C charging port, Google may not want to stray too far from the revamped design of the last generation. Colors, including Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam and Stormy Black for the Pixel 6 and Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White from the Pixel 6 Pro, are set to make a return for the Pixel 7 series. We’re sure other colors will be introduced, but so far no reliable leaks or rumors have stated otherwise.

Pixel 7 specs

Google's custom Tensor chip was one of the more interesting details about the Pixel 6, as it was Google’s first shot at using their own processor on a smartphone without relying on Snapdragon chips. The company focused on superior performance through advanced on-device AI for faster and better speech recognition and improved image processing, and the rumored second-gen Tensor chip is expected to improve on this with enhanced processing power and better power efficiency. That last one we’re hoping for, as Pixel 6 battery life claims were wildly varied .

(Image credit: Google)

As expected, the Pixel 7 is expected to debut with the next Google Tensor chip, according to references found by 9to5Google . Evidence of a Pixel-related codename, “Cloudripper,” was spotted, which is believed to be a baseboard or developer board connected to the second-gen Tensor chip. The processor model number, GS201, was discovered in October last year, and there are now more connections happening behind the scenes. Apparently, the chip will feature a Samsung modem, which may be the yet-to-be-released Exynos Modem 5300.



Two other codenames were spotted that are related to the modem; “Cheetah” and “Panther.” The report states these are believed to be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This makes sense, especially since the phones are likely to be powered by the second-gen Tensor chip. We don’t know all the improvements set to arrive yet, but we can expect plenty of interesting upgrades.

Pixel 7 cameras

While an under-display camera may be in the cards, with a patent showing how it will switch from display mode and camera mode, we may not see any camera upgrades with the Pixel 7. Notable tipster Yogesh Brar , who has also made claims regarding the Google Pixel Fold, stated we will likely see the same optics on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro that wered used on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It isn’t clear what “optimizations” it may offer, but Google’s camera upgrades may come in the form of software rather than hardware.

That means we’ll see the same 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer lens, with an f/1.85 aperture and 1.2µm pixel width, and 12MP ultra-wide on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with a 4x optical 48MP telephoto lens for the Pro. The cameras are a highlight on the Pixel 6, so it won’t be much of a disappointment if the Pixel 7 doesn’t feature any camera hardware upgrades.

Outlook